Who Has Already Been Cut From Season 16 of The Bachelorette? An Investigation

Forty-two men entered, but 42 men did not stay. 

The first rose ceremony of the new quarantined season of The Bachelorette just took place on Sunday night, but contestants appear to have already been dropping like flies before filming even began, and before anyone even got to meet Clare Crawley. This was always likely to be the case—42 is simply too many contestants. Some men were alternates, and it makes sense that there would be a whole lot of alternates for a season where participation depends on a negative COVID-19 test

But what's surprising about this development is the fact that the men who were originally announced as potentially being part of the cast have been freely announcing their departure on social media, meaning we're getting a little sneak peek at who will be missing when the full cast is announced closer to the season premiere date. We also might have gotten a clue as to how many men did at least make it to the first rose ceremony, thanks to one of the rejected guys. 

Tien Yang, 36, posted a pic of himself with some friends on Instagram early this week, and a commenter said, "Really disappointed that you're not going to be on Clare's season. It would've been nice to see Asian representation in the bachelor pool." 

Tien responded, writing "agreed, I'm rooting for Joe! I guess 1 of 32 slots is progress lol." 

That likely means 36 year-old Joe is the only remaining cast member of Asian descent who made it to the first rose ceremony, and based on that comment from Tien, it appears that 32 men ended up meeting Clare on Sunday night, and an unknown number of them were then sent home after meeting her. 

ABC has not released or commented on the final cast, but here's what we know about who's out so far, thanks to a bit of Instagram sleuthing, plus a little regular Instagram viewing, since some of these guys were pretty obvious about it. 

ABC

On Tuesday, 30 year-old Collins Youngblood posted a photo of himself on Instagram and explained that he was "recently cut from the show." 

"First and foremost, I want to thank @bacheloretteabc for this amazing experience," he wrote. "For those who do not know, I was recently cut from the show and I respect their decision. Please do not ask me on why I was cut. Most importantly, I want to thank all of my friends, colleagues, and family for their advice and support through this process. Love you guys and this is only the beginning." 

Alex Brusiloff, 28, returned to Instagram on Tuesday to post a picture of his two dogs with a very telling caption: "At least these two won't ghost me," accompanied by a rose emoji and the hashtag #bachelorrejects. 

Thirty-one year-old Josh Elledge also returned to Instagram with a picture of himself barefoot while holding a suitcase in Minneapolis, and explained his return in his Instagram stories, per Bachelor Nation fan account @Bachdetective

"So thankful for everyone's support throughout this crazy journey. At the last minute, I was chosen not to be a part of this season's cast. I am choosing to focus on the things I can control and look towards the future. Some things are just not meant to be and I know there is a bigger purpose out there for me. Your messages and love mean the world to me."

Another sign of a Bachelor contestant returned home is a public Instagram, since contestants make their accounts private during filming. 

Tyler Smith, 36, has made his Instagram public again, as has Peter Giannikopoulos, 32, AJ, 28, Dale Moss, 31, Chasen Nick, 31, Brendan Morais, 30, Zachary Jackson, 37, Montel Hill, 30, and Robby Stahl, 31. 

Robby also posted a picture of himself in a field with a gun on Wednesday. 

According to @Bachdetective, 26 year-old Ellis Matthews returned to Instagram and posted on his story, though his page remains private. 

That's a total of 14 men who have returned to social media this week, and there will likely be more as filming for Clare's season continues. 

Keep up with the entire list of men below before Clare's season premieres on ABC!

ABC
Mike

Mike Tobin, 38, is from Calgary in Alberta, Canada.

ABC
Yosef

Yosef Aborady is 29 and from Mobile, Alabama.

ABC
Blake Monar

Blake Monar, 30, is from Rockport, Indiana.

ABC
Zac C.

Zac Clark is 36 and from Haddonfield, Pennsylvania.

ABC
Ivan

Ivan Hall, 28, is from Dallas, Texas.

ABC
Garin

Garin Flowers, 34, is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 

ABC
Blake Moynes

Blake Moynes, 29, is from Burlington, Ontario, Canada.

ABC
Noah

Noah Erb is 25 and from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

ABC
Jay

Jay Smith is 39 and from Langhorne, Pennsylvania. 

ABC
Joe

Joe Park is 36 and from North Woodmere, New York.

ABC
Demar

Demar Jackson, 26, is from San Diego, California.

ABC
Jordan C.

Jordan Chapman, 26, is from Southington, Connecticut. 

ABC
Page

Page Pressley is 37 and from Santa Fe, New Mexico.

ABC
Jeremy

Jeremy Higgins is 40 and from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

ABC
Chris

Chris Conran, 27, is from St. Louis, Missouri.

ABC
Brandon

Brandon Goss, 28, is from Cleveland, Ohio.

ABC
Karl

Karl Smith, 33, is from Miami, Florida.

ABC
Gary

Gary Briggs II, 29, is from Cleveland, Ohio.

ABC
Jordan M.

Jordan Manier is a 30-year-old from Deerborn, Michigan.

ABC
Ben

Ben Smith, 29, is from Indianapolis, Indiana.

ABC
Riley

Riley Christian, 30, is from Detroit, Michigan.

ABC
Bennett

Bennett Jordan is 37 and from Atlanta.

ABC
Kenny

Kenny Braasch, 39, is from Oaklawn, Illinois.

ABC
Spencer

Spencer Robertson, 30, is from La Jolla, California.

ABC
Ed

Ed Waisbrot is 36 and from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

ABC
Uzoma

Uzoma Nwachukwu, 29, is from Dallas, Texas.

ABC
Tyler C.

Tyler Cottrill, 27, is from Gassaway, West Virginia.

ABC
ELIMINATED? Jason

Jason Foster is a 31-year-old from Rutland, Vermont. His Instagram is currently public. 

ABC
ELIMINATED? Montel

Montel, 30, is from Hingham, Massachusetts. His Instagram is currently public. 

ABC
ELIMINATED? Chasen

He's 31 and from Walnut Creek, California. His Instagram is currently public. 

