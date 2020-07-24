Meet the Rescue Puppy Who Captured Charles Melton’s Heart

Charles Melton has a new best friend!

If you follow the Riverdale star on Instagram, chances are you have spotted the actor traveling with a new dog in recent weeks. But many fans know little to nothing about Charles' new companion—until now.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Charles introduced us to his new puppy Neya who has quickly become a huge part of his daily life.

"She was sheltered in three different homes before I met her before the age of 12 weeks. When I met her, it was a match made in heaven," he shared with E! News. "It's just been pretty spectacular creating a bond with Neya…She's been such a great companion. I call her my daughter."

Charles and his dog wake up around 5 a.m. every morning and start their day in the great outdoors. Neya enjoys hiking and "listening to the birds." And lucky for Charles, his new Siberian husky is "calm and chill."