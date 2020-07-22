Where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Marriage Stands After His Divorce Comments

Kim Kardashian's "heart hurts" for Kanye West, a source tells E! News.
Just hours ago, the SKIMS founder asked the public to offer their "compassion and empathy," as the 43-year-old rapper continues to struggles with bipolar disorder. In a series of tweets, that have since been deleted, West made several comments about Kim, Kris Jenner and other celebrities. He also claimed he's "been trying" to divorce his wife of six years.
In light of Kanye's recent posts, a source tells E! News the longtime couple is "spending time apart for now."
"[Kim] is still in Los Angeles and [Kanye] is staying in Wyoming. He hasn't seen the kids in a week. Kim has been trying to fly to Wyoming to get Kanye help and he is refusing it," the insider shares. "She wants to help him and has been trying for over a month now. Kanye's behavior has progressively gotten worse."
According to the source, Kourtney Kardashian has been taking care of North West, 7, and Saint West, 4, so the KKW Beauty founder can "deal with the situation at home."
It's unclear if Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 14 months, are also staying with Kourtney, however, the source says they too are protected from the situation. "Kim doesn't want the kids knowing an ounce of this situation or seeing their dad in that light," the insider explains.
According to the source, Kanye hasn't spoken to or seen the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, "because he thinks she will try and have him committed."
"It is very bad between them right now and Kim feels defeated and helpless," the insider shares. "Kanye doesn't think he needs help. He has many friends who have been checking in on him and they are saying he is okay."
One of those friends has been Dave Chappelle. On Tuesday, July 21, the Jesus Is King rapper told his Twitter followers that the comedian flew to Wyoming to check on him.
"THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE," Kanye wrote, alongside a one-minute video.
As for the timing of Kanye's recent behavior, the source says it's due to "overstimulation" of working on "really creative projects" such as his music.
Adds our insider, "Kim decided to speak out because her heart hurts for Kanye and anyone dealing with mental illness. She also wanted to wanted to dispel the ongoing misinformation being spread."
"She tries to keep their family matters private and is very upset he lashed out against the family," the source says.
Despite the couple's troubles, our insider noted "there are no serious talks of divorce yet."
"Kim has brought it up several times but she isn't planning on filing until Kanye stabilizes. If anything, Kanye would most likely be the one to abruptly file for divorce," the insider shares. "Kim is not planning on leaving him during a time like this when he is vulnerable."
In her social media statement posted on Wednesday, July 22, Kim asked her millions of followers to remain sensitive to her husband's situation.
"[Kanye] is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar [sic] disorder," she wrote. "Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions."
"We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most," Kim concluded. "I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well-being and for your understanding."