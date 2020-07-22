Alex Trebek Clarifies Memoir Revelation About "Stopping" His Cancer Treatment

Alex Trebek is reassuring Jeopardy fans that he will continue to seek treatment for stage IV pancreatic cancer.
Readers of his new memoir The Answer Is... Reflections on My Life were dismayed to read that the longtime game show host would "stop treatment" if his quality of life worsened. "I'm going to stick with this current protocol, then that's it. If it doesn't work I'll probably stop treatment," he explained.
However, Trebek now states that those remarks no longer apply to the state of his health today. "That quote from the book was written BEFORE my current regimen, and I was going through some bad times. My current numbers are very good, but we will have to be patient with this new immunotherapy program that I am on," Trebek clarifies in a statement shared to Twitter on Wednesday. "But if we were to stop being successful, I would return to my previous chemo treatment—NOT stop all treatment."
He continues, "I apologize for any confusion, and want everyone to know that I am optimistic about my current plan, and thank them for their concerns."
His clarification comes as the host celebrates his 80th birthday today. Vanna White is among the many celebrities who sent warm wishes. She tweeted, alongside a photo, "Lots of memories with this longtime pal. Happy birthday Alex!"
Over a year has passed since the Jeopardy host announced he was diagnosed with the aggressive form of cancer. At the time, the 80-year-old stated he was aware the "prognosis for this is not very encouraging," but vowed to "beat the low survival rates statistics for this disease."
"Truth told, I have to. Because under the terms of my contract I have to host Jeopardy! three more years!" he joked.
In his book, Trebek also touched on his mortality, writing that he has accepted his fate. He said, "One thing they're not going to say at my funeral as part of the eulogy is ‘He was taken from us too soon.' I'm about to turn eighty. I've lived a good, full life, and I'm nearing the end of it. I know that."