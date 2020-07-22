Jamie Lynn Spears Defends Sister Britney From Comments About Her Mental Health

Jamie Lynn Spears made it clear that she will never discuss Britney Spears' mental health without her sister's permission.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Zoey 101 star shared a screenshot of a statement from Halsey, which called for "sympathy" towards those who struggle with mental health issues, especially bipolar disorder. She captioned the post, "If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public we must learn to do the same."

Many assumed that Jamie was making reference to her older sister, with one critic asking, "How about your sisters [sic] OBVIOUS mental illness? Why don't you speak on that?"

In response, Jamie Lynn fired back. According to screenshots shared by Comments by Celebs, she wrote, "You have no right to assume anything about my sister, and I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters. She is a strong, badass, unstoppable woman, and that's the only thing that is OBVIOUS."