21 Products We Got as Samples but Would Now Happily Pay Full Price For

Who doesn't love a free sample? Or better yet, who doesn't love a free sample that immediately turns into a life-changing must-buy? We enjoy any opportunity to try products we wouldn't otherwise to find those hidden gems.
Below, the free samples that have now turned into must-buys for our editors, from beauty products to clothing items. Shop them to see what all the hype is about.
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
"This lip balm is so buttery and smooth on your lips. I am obsessed with the texture and feeling."—Amanda Williams
Huron The Big 3 Kit
"I discovered this brand around Father's Day and was thrilled to try out their affordable items. Their skincare products, made in the U.S.A., are perfect for someone who feels overwhelmed with beauty routines, but wants to take care of himself."—Mike Vulpo
Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen
"I fell in love with Shiseido's Ultimate Sun Protector lotion after receiving a sample in a subscription box. It is super lightweight and absorbs really quickly into your skin and is factor 50 so it gives you really good protection. Plus, you can use it on your face and body, meaning you don't need two separate lotions. Some sunscreens make my skin break out but this actually makes me look glowy and moisturized. Obsessed!"—Sophie Forbes-Johnson
Tailgate Men's LA Dodgers Colorblock T-Shirt
"On American Eagle's website, they have an awesome Tailgate section with clothing that represents your favorite MLB, NBA, NFL or College team. The items are affordable and unique. Plus, with baseball (hopefully) returning soon, it's the perfect time to pick up some new gear."—Mike Vulpo
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette
"This is a product that I received a sample for and ended up buying the full thing. It's my go to daily scent that's super light and fresh."—Jessica Goldstone
Kai Body Lotion
"My sister-in-law gave me a sample of this, thinking I'd like the scent. Was she right! Gaye Straza created Kai's signature fragrance with notes of white flowers and gardenias, influenced by her childhood summers in exotic locales. It's lush but still light enough for everyday use. Kai is available as a perfume, bath wash, home spray and more, but I stick to the body lotion."—Katherine Riley
Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream
"Normally I stay away from testing pricey products like this for fear of falling in love with it, but when a friend gave me the Ceramidin cream and liquid I had to try it, especially since I'm prone to dry skin. Like I predicted, I was hooked. I've since used every last drop, but bought more as it's now a regular part of my nighttime skincare routine."—Cydney Contreras
Revtown Jeans
"Buying jeans online without trying them on first is a scary thought for me. But Revtown's digital tailor helped me pick out the perfect pair of pants. Once my first purchase arrived, I was blown away by the quality and fit. I'll be buying more once temperatures drop."—Mike Vulpo
Ella + Mila Bonbon Collection
"I received an Ella + Mila nail care set in a PR package last year and am now a loyal buyer. My niece loves to have her nails painted and I love that this is a vegan, cruelty-free brand. It's a win-win."—Cydney Contreras
Indie Lee CoQ-10 Toner
"I love the Indie Lee toner because you spray it on your face and it immediately feels refreshing and has hyaluronic acid in it for immediate hydration and plump."—Amanda Williams
StriVectin-TL Tightening Neck Cream
"I tried a sample of StriVectin-TL Tightening Neck Cream. I had read reviews on how this is the holy grail of neck creams. I've been noticing some not so great changes in my neck lately and wanted to start preventative measures ASAP. The sample was small but lasted me three weeks. Within those three weeks I saw a noticeable difference in my neck and my decolletage. My neck was tighter, more hydrated and appeared smoother. The signs of sun damage from all my years of tanning were less noticeable on my décolletage. Before you start this product, take photos so you can see the progress! Needless to say, I am happy to spend $140 for the full size product. A little goes a long way and it will last me a while. I can't stop raving about it! It's been 4 months since I started and it continues to work!"—Holly Passalaqua
SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator
"I got a few SkinMedica samples from my dermatologist and since they are usually so expensive, it was a dream to try before buying. The Hydrator stood out so much that I ended up purchasing it. It moisturizes without being greasy and a 1 oz bottle lasts a while since you don't need to use much."—Lindsay Scheinberg
Mocha Collagen Creamer
"During quarantine, I became a little obsessed with making iced coffee concoctions at home and I added this to one after receiving a sample and it was delicious. It has 5 grams of collagen, no dairy or added sugar (the most important thing I consider in my food, to be honest) and adds the perfect amount of chocolate-y flavor to any smoothie or drink with the bonus of being great for your hair, nails and and joints. I guess we can have it all sometimes!"—Tierney Bricker
Mac Strobe Cream
"If you love to highlight to the goddds but want to stick to a natural finish, I HIGHLY recommend this. You can blend it in your foundation for an extra dewey look or you can put it on top of your foundation for a natural highlight."—Jessica Goldstone
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer
"I've been in a pretty committed relationship with this brand for several years, but hadn't tried this product until receiving a free sample. Now? It's my No. 1 product, that completely brightens the area around my eyes without feeling too heavy and doesn't crease AT ALL. I immediately bought a full-size and consider it an essential step in my beauty routine."—Tierney Bricker
Tatcha The Starter Ritual Set
"I'm embarrassed to admit I never had a skin care routine beyond Olay Daily Facial wipes. Well, that all changed when I was sent Tatcha's The Starter Ritual Set. This set came with everything I needed to purify, polish, soften and hydrate my tired face."—Katherine Riley
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle
"As I get older, the scents I decide to wear change. From wearing Victoria's Secret perfume in high school to just graduating college, I feel like I've found a mature scent that's still light and sexy that I can still grow into. I love this because it's been a transitional piece in my fragrance rotation during this time."—Jessica Goldstone
Zesty Paws Allergy Immune Supplement for Dogs
"OK, this one is from my dog. My fluffy and feisty Chow rescue hates any and every supplement I've tried to get her to take. Then we got a sample of Zesty Paws Aller-Immune Bites in the lamb flavor. She not only eats the 'treat' but her near-constant paw licking has stopped completely. Paws up from us!"—Katherine Riley
Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
"Started off with the mini just in case I hated it (I'm very particular about my brows for a girl who barely has them)—but turns out I'm obsessed and am looking to buy another once I'm through with my mini. The consistency isn't gloopy but you can still build on it. It dries nicely and makes my eyebrows fuller but still natural."—Jessica Goldstone
Daily Harvest Subscription
"I received a sample of the Daily Harvest foods and now have a subscription myself. The vegan food delivery service makes it so much easier to get my fruits and vegetables in without a ton of prep time, and that's something I appreciate while working full-time. Dishes start at $6 a pop. You can read my full review here!"—Carolin Lehmann
Clé de Peau Beauté Synactif Neck & Décolleté Cream
"I'm at that age where my double chin is now approaching a turkey neck. Not. Cute. I thank the heavens I received this sample. Now, the price might stop your heart, but I'm telling you it's worth every penny. This rich gravity-defying cream comes with a Flow Massager to help firm, sculpt and detoxify your neck and décolletage. And the scent is as luxurious as the cream itself."—Katherine Riley
