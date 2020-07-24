What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for July 25-26

Related : Joey King's Advice to Young Aspiring Actors Watching E!

How can you be angry on a night in July...when you have so many streaming options?

OK, so maybe we tweaked that Drake lyric a bit, but the last weekend of July is jam-packed with new shows for you to watch while beating the summer heat. Consider it Netflix and chilling thanks to your A.C.

Speaking of the streaming giant, they're rolling out the sequel to one of their most popular original movies ever and a unique new reality dating series. Plus, we're recommending you spend the weekend with some of Bravo's most dramatic ladies, check out the Peacock show we can't stop thinking about every single time we use our phone and watch the finale of one of RuPaul Drag Race's best seasons ever. You better work...if you want to catch up in time!

Oh, and happy Comic-Con weekend, fellow nerds! let's celebrate by attending as many virtual panels as possible, yes?