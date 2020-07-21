Russell Wilson Details How Wife Ciara "Almost Broke" His Hand

Russell Wilson and Ciara are getting ready to welcome a baby boy. But will the 31-year-old quarterback be able to be in the delivery room with the 34-year-old singer amid the global coronavirus pandemic?
The Seattle Seahawks star touched on this topic during Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "That's what we don't know. That's kind of the crazy part of it. I hope so," Wilson told Joel McHale, who served as guest host amid Jimmy Kimmel's summer break. "Obviously, COVID's been such a crazy thing right now with the pandemic and everything else."
The athlete then said he thinks the Grammy winner "needs" him in the hospital room and looked back at the birth of their 3-year-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson.
"Last time, she grabbed my hand," Wilson recalled. "She almost broke my hand."
Wilson noted it was his throwing hand, too. "She was squeezing my right hand," he added. "I said, 'Baby, baby, baby, other hand, other hand.' So, she grabbed my left. So, hopefully, she'll know this this time."
Ciara is also the proud mother of 6-year-old Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she welcomed with her ex Future.
At one point during the interview, Wilson spoke about juggling family and football. "I'm trying to get as much relaxing time because I know I'm going to have to be doing baby duties here soon while trying to play football," he said. "So, it's going to be an interesting balance."
Speaking of the sport, Wilson is getting ready to return to the NFL's training camps. Over the weekend, several athletes, including Wilson, stressed the importance of heading back in a safe way. "I am concerned," Wilson tweeted on Sunday. "My wife is pregnant. @NFL Training camp is about to start. And there's still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay."
Wilson reiterated the importance of safety during his interview with McHale. "I think that, you know, we can't take this time for granted in the sense of, you know, health and safety—you know, it's such an important time—and it's really, really important that we do it the right way at the highest level," he said.
