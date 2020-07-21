Kanye West Sends Cryptic Messages to Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner on Twitter

Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday evening with several messages directed toward Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

"Kriss [sic] don't play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children," the rapper and presidential hopeful wrote. "Ya'll tried to lock me up."

He continued, "Everybody knows the movie get out is about me."

Referencing the couple's 6-year-old daughter, North West, and the sex tape Kim and then-boyfriend Ray J shot in 2007, Kanye then wrote, "I put my life on the line for my children that North's mother would never sell her sex rape [sic]."

"I put my life on my God that North's mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that's on God," he added. "I'm at the ranch... come and get me."

In 2007, Kim appeared on the cover of the December issue of Playboy magazine.

