Celebrity Moms Reveal Their Back to School Must-Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's that time of the year again—back to school shopping!

While a brand-new school year is going to look different in just a few short weeks, we have a feeling students are still going to want some fresh new supplies, gadgets and other must-have items.

But with so many choices out there, where does a parent begin?! We have some moms who can help.

Several busy Hollywood mothers revealed the products they recommend for their kids. And we have a feeling the little ones in your life will love them as well.

From Tia Mowry's must-have BEI crayons, Molly Sims' favorite OshKosh B'gosh looks or Amanda Stanton's tasty snacks for students of all ages, these ladies deserve an A+ for their recommendations.