Celebrity Moms Reveal Their Back to School Must-Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's that time of the year again—back to school shopping!
While a brand-new school year is going to look different in just a few short weeks, we have a feeling students are still going to want some fresh new supplies, gadgets and other must-have items.
But with so many choices out there, where does a parent begin?! We have some moms who can help.
Several busy Hollywood mothers revealed the products they recommend for their kids. And we have a feeling the little ones in your life will love them as well.
From Tia Mowry's must-have BEI crayons, Molly Sims' favorite OshKosh B'gosh looks or Amanda Stanton's tasty snacks for students of all ages, these ladies deserve an A+ for their recommendations.
Creative Roots Peach Mango Flavored Coconut Water
Hilary Duff's Pick: "There are four flavors and they are all really good. My personal favorite is peach mango and I'm always shouting that one out and trying to put those in the back so my kids don't see that one right away. It's hard to make sure your kids are drinking enough, eating enough. They're just busy, they don't want to be slowed down or stopped so this is definitely a drink that they enjoy."
Banana Boat Ultra Sport Spray SPF 50+
Allison Holker's Pick: "My favorite product I use is Banana Boat Ultra Sport Spray SPF 50+. I use that because we're so active. That's my personal favorite. We get up, get ready, have coffee, put on our sunscreen and go outside and exercise. It's part of our daily regimen."
BIC Kids Triangular Coloring Crayons
Tia Mowry's Pick: "My kids love to color, so I always look for high-quality products that can handle their excitement. BIC Kids Coloring Crayons are designed to stand up to pressure and help minimize frustrations to keep kids focused on their art. These crayons are break-resistant, and the wrap-free design lets kids color uninterrupted without having to peel off paper, leaving no mess behind."
Mavericks Kids Snacks, Eazy Cheesy & Itza Pizza Variety Pack
Amanda Stanton's Pick: "These are the girls' favorite things to snack on during the day! They're all natural, non GMO and don't use artificial dyes or colors which is super important to me!"
Subconscious Power by Kimberly Friedmutter
Phaedra Parks' Pick: "This book has been my go-to during the quarantine/pandemic when I'm struggling with uncertainty and anxiety. Author Kimberly Friedmutter's hypnosis and meditation techniques have been a life saver for my sons and me."
Mabel's Label Ultimate Back-to-School Combo
Flashbacks Podcast Host's Jessica Hall's Pick: "I have been the biggest fan of Mabel's Labels for forever! They make labeling fun with their personalized labels and designs, that allows us to save money by not losing our kids' water bottles or lunch pails, and also helps to keeping germs from spreading by ensuring the kids' items don't get mixed up! All of my mom friends are obsessed with Mabel's Labels, and the kids enjoy finding their names on shoes, backpacks and more!
Hydro Flask 12 oz Kids Water Bottle
Kameron Westcott's Pick: "I like Hydro Flask water bottles because it keeps your child's water icy cold for up to 24 hours! So even after recess or practice wraps, your child's water is still icy cold! They are amazing and they come in all different colors and sizes. You also can buy stickers for them so the kids can personalize their own."
ECOlunchbox Stainless Steel Rectangular 3-in-1 Bento Box
Sherri Saum's Pick: "I love these because even when we are doing distance learning, I like to distinguish school time lunches for them. And it has the fun perfectly proportioned compartments that help my brain plan balanced lunches."
Lisa Frank Sticker Super Pack
Jenni "JWoww" Farley's Pick: "My must-have back to school items for my daughter Meilani are anything and everything Lisa Frank. They have all bases covered for notebooks, folders, stickers and more."
Mabel's Labels Personalized Bottle Bands
Sherri Saum's Pick: "These have been a lifesaver with two boys with different tastes who always get their things mixed up!"
State Backpacks
Kameron Westcott's Pick: "I recommend State Backpacks because they are super stylish and offer so many different unique and fun designs. They are also functional for kid's school life. They fit water bottles on the side and all styles are always easily wipeable!"
OshKosh B'gosh Clothes
Molly Sims' Pick: "Like most parents, I love shopping for my kids and OshKosh B'gosh is one of the brands I always turn to first. It is an iconic brand that so many of us grew up wearing, and it's no surprise that they continue to deliver durable, high quality clothing, just look at how long it's been around for!"
BIC Kids Jumbo Coloring Markers
Tia Mowry's Pick: "I'm always looking for ways to make back-to-school a little easier by choosing products I know will last. BIC Kids Coloring Markers are a great choice for fun, long-lasting coloring and drawing projects for creative kids. They have vibrant colors, strong tips, and if the caps are accidentally left off, the markers won't dry out for up to one week, on average."
Stoney Clover Lane Tropical Small Pouch
Amanda Stanton's Pick: "My girls and I LOVE Stoney Clover Lane! Their customizable, labeled bags are a must have to stay organized with their school supplies. They also make the cutest backpacks you can put your child's name on!"
Barbie Insulated Lunchbox
Jessica Hall's Pick: "Sophie is obsessed with Barbie lately, and they make super cute backpacks and lunch boxes. Plus I love that they are women inspired Barbies; my favorite is the yoga Barbie that literally tells me to breathe."
Protective Laptop Case
Amanda Stanton's Pick: "Since my kids will be going back to school virtually and spending a lot of time on their computer, a protective laptop case is a must-have! This one is heavy duty and waterproof."
From laptops and headphones to hand sanitizers and masks, see five back to school essentials for our new normal.
And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!