Benjamin Keough's Girlfriend Breaks Her Silence One Week After His Death

Benjamin Keough's girlfriend is paying tribute to him one week after his death.

Diana J. Pinto took to Instagram on Sunday to share a moving message about the 27-year-old star, who tragically passed away on July 12 in Calabasas, Calif. Benjamin's death was ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner's office.

"To the most beautiful boy I have ever seen," Diana began her caption, alongside a collage of images. "You make everyone around you light up the second you step into the room. You touch every single soul around you. You love your Sunday morning toons and chocolate milk. I promise to always honor you on Fancy Fridays."

"You made me the luckiest girl in the world, to have you, to hold you, to love you and to be loved by you are the only things that have ever mattered," she shared.