Happy Endings Returns for One Weird, Beautiful Virtual Episode

If there's anything that remains after the eventual end of the pandemic, let it be ah-mah-zing episodes of our favorite defunct TV comedies.

The cast of Happy Endings just reunited for a very special pandemic-themed episode, all shot over video chat, and proved the magic hasn't fully gone away despite the show being unceremoniously canceled in 2013.

In the episode, Penny (Casey Wilson) got her friends to join her for a Zoom sesh to talk about her new doctor boyfriend. Alex (Elisha Cuthbert) tried to skip to hang out with her Instagram followers but ended up in the meeting anyway. Jane (Eliza Coupe) was in the process of disinfecting everything she's ever owned while Brad was allegedly stuck in Florida after a business trip. Max (Adam Pally) was housesitting in a mansion, and Dave (Zachary Knighton) didn't even know about the pandemic after being in Joshua Tree with Jared Leto, but he's got a great new idea for a restaurant called COVID-19.

It was a bit of a mess, in the best way.