Threesomes, Cat Fantasies & More OMG Moments From Celebrity Call Center!

Just when you think Celebrity Call Center couldn't get more outrageous, it does!
The latest episodes of the E! show—in which ordinary people receive extraordinary advice from their favorite celebrities—featured callers seeking help about dog penises, awkward run-ins with a pair of uncles involved in a threesome, a cat that tends to join in when its owners have sex and so much more.
Yes, more!
Lucky for those in need of some guidance, Nene Leakes, Brie and Nikki Bella, Trixie Mattel, Alyssa Milano, Lauren Ash, Reza Farahan and Bob Harper were all on hand to help out—or, at least tried to help out.
Alyssa summed things up well when speaking to a particularly interesting caller: "Have you talked to someone about this...a professional? Because I'm just a child star."
Check out a few of the hilarious questions (and how the celebs responded!) from the latest episodes of Celebrity Call Center below!
On Asking a Boyfriend to Get Rid of Their Cat:
Reza was not having it with this caller from San Dimas, Calif. As Aaron put it, "My boyfriend owns a cat that he's absolutely obsessed with, and I'm super allergic to cats. Is it okay for me to ask him to get rid of it for me?"
Cue gasps from nearly every celeb!
"Oh my god!" Reza responded. "Let me just get some basics and some foundation because I'm having a visceral reaction to your question, but I do not want to blow my wad before I get some details. How long have you been dating this gentleman?"
Aaron's answer of "six months" definitely didn't help, prompting Reza to ask how long his "boyfriend of two minutes" has had the cat: "about four years."
"Okay, so you just came along, and this beautiful cat has been under your partner's care for four years, and you have the nerve to call Celebrity Call Center on some b.s. when there's people out here with real needs and desires during this pandemic?" Reza snapped back. "I'm allergic to cats! I have four m. effing cats. And I love each and every one of them!"
On a 3-Year-Old Fascinated With Part of the Family Dog:
Alyssa Milano was truly not prepared for this call!
As Ed from Las Vegas explained, his 3-year-old daughter "has been fascinated with our dog's penis...to the point like she's even asked me about the bulge in my pants now."
"So we kind of panicked and we told her that the dog's penis was his belly button," Ed added. "So, how do I tell her the right thing without telling her too much?"
Laughing, Alyssa recalled her own young daughter making a funny comment about their dog, and ultimately advised Ed to have a conversation with his 3-year-old about the basics: boys have penises, girls have vaginas and more specifically, "You have control over your body. And nobody touches it unless you say it's okay when you're a big girl."
Ed wrapped things up by pointing out how bizarre the call was: "my childhood crush telling me how to address penises with my daughter."
On a Husband Scared to Have Sex During Pregnancy:
Who ya gonna call? The (pregnant) Bella Twins!
Mandy from Los Angeles rang the Celebrity Call Center line with a very specific problem, but lucky for her, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella were the perfect ones to talk to.
"I'm super duper pregnant and feeling very sexy, but my husband's just not into it. I don't know why, lately, I've just been wanting it more," Mandy explained to the Total Bellas stars. "He's just against it and keeps saying, like, 'The baby's right there.' It just makes him uncomfortable. I don't know how to convince him it's safe or if this is even normal."
Nikki, who's expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, immediately chimed in: "We're in the same boat! Let me tell you, I'm the queen of waking up at 3 a.m. and masturbating next to my fiancé, because he's doing the same thing to me!"
The 36-year-old admitted that Artem is "terrified" of her belly, and their sex life has naturally suffered as a result.
"I can even tell when we'll do it, it's like the minute the hand goes around the belly, he's like 'oh s--t,' and it's boner crusher zone," Nikki revealed. "They think they're just gonna crush through our cervix and break the baby's neck, and it's like, look, even if you were a horse, there's no chance in hell. You're not breaking through."
So how does Nikki deal? By taking a nod from Brie, who's pregnant with her and husband Daniel Bryan's second child, but is still "having a lot of sex right now," thanks to her lights-off method.
"This is what I'm trying to do with Artem, is we turn the lights off, we seduce him in a way where it's with our mouth or our hands so they don't see the bellies, and then we just have them go straight to doggy style," Nikki told Mandy. "And I think that's the only way us third trimester girls are gonna get laid."
Another pro-tip from the mom-to-be: "I remind him, when that baby comes, we're not having sex for a few months."
On Revealing a Big Secret to a Partner:
Josh from Palm Springs heard from not just one, but two celebrities about his peculiar situation. Here's how he explained it: "I've been with my partner nine months and recently we went to his mom's surprise birthday party with all of his extended family, including his two uncles that I slept with."
"How do I tell my partner that I love that I slept with his uncles?" Josh added.
It's safe to say Lauren Ash, along with her fellow celebs, was in shock. However, she managed to give some useful advice: "It's probably in your best interest to maybe come clean, especially if you can see this relationship going somewhere."
Meanwhile, Reza was prepared to ask the questions we really needed answers to!
"Was it two uncles?" he asked Josh. "Was it a three-way with both the uncles at the same time?"
"Yeah, one's his uncle and the other's his uncle's husband," Josh clarified.
Lauren chimed in, "Oh...this was a fun night!"
On Telling a Husband About Favors From a Furry Friend:
Celebrity Call Center might not be the best place for Jessica from Astoria, New York to get advice. As she told Alyssa, whenever she and her husband are having sex, their cat Pumpkin "likes to get involved.
"She'll claw at my scalp, she'll pull at my hair..." Jessica explained. "And the truth is, I really like it. Do you think I should tell [my husband]?"
Alyssa's response was a resounding "yes."
"What if he found out that he's actually in a threesome with a cat?" she asked.
But that's not all. Alyssa then prompted Jessica with a few additional questions, one of which was "Do you think about your cat when you masturbate?"
"Yes, I do think about it. I dream about getting my hair rubbed and pulled, yes," Jessica replied.
Alyssa then said what all of the celebs were thinking: "Have you talked to someone about this...a professional? Because I'm just a child star. I feel like I'm in over my head with this question because I don't want to come across as judgmental but also I want to better understand...like, why?"