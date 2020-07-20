Save 50% off Beauty Essentials With Macy's 10 Day of Glam!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Get ready, beauty fans: Macy's just launched their 10 Days of Glam extravaganza, offering 50% off some of your most favorite beauty products!
Here's how it works: each day, Macy's will reveal a beauty steal that's available for one day only, featuring a couple of brands you know and love like Smashbox, Mario Badescu, MAC and more. Pick the goodies you want at 50% off, enter code GLAM10 at checkout, and not only will you get your product at 50% off, but you'll also get free shipping!
Remember, each day reveals a new deal, so you only have 24 hours to get what you want! In the meantime, shop today's deal below!
bareMinerals bareSkin Complete Coverage Serum Concealer
Part serum and part concealer, this nifty little skin treat was designed to offer remarkable coverage for dark circles and other imperfection, while delivering antioxidants and hydrating humectants. The result? Flawless-looking skin that lasts all day long.
Smashbox Photo Finish Hydrating Under Eye Primer
Didn't get enough sleep last night? Fake it with this ultra-hydrating primer. It's oil free and soothes your under eye while prepping the area for concealer, ensuring it stays put exactly where you applied it. Plus, it's formulated with caffeine to combat puffiness, and peptides to help smooth wrinkles.
Smashbox Photo Finish Hydrating Primer Oil Nourish
Nourish your skin, make it glow, and prep it for makeup with this ultra-light, fast-absorbing oil. Blended with 15 lipid-rich plant extracts and essential oils including moisturizing jojoba and calming chamomile, it readies your face for the day and provides a flawless canvas by helping to strengthen the skin's barrier.
Meanwhile, Everlane just launched their first ever summer sale, so make sure you don't miss these deals! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!