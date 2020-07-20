Nicki MinajRoyalsNaya RiveraVideosPhotos

Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni's Latest Reunion Will Give Law & Order Fans All the Feels

The former SVU co-stars got together over the weekend and the photos are just too precious!
By Brett Malec 20 Jul, 2020
ReunionLaw And Order: Special Victims UnitMariska HargitayChristopher MeloniInstagramPeacock
Benson and Stabler are back together...again!

Over the weekend, former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni had another real-life reunion and the photos are just too cute! The Emmy-winning actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share images of her and her BFF enjoying some fun in the sun.

"It's on," Hargitay wrote, followed by another caption that read, "Easy like Sunday mornin..."

The two photos show the besties smiling as Meloni wraps his arm around Hargitay. The duo appear to be wet after taking a dip in the pool.

Hargitay and Meloni's latest adorable hang-out comes ahead of their upcoming on-screen reunion.

It was announced back in March 2020 that Meloni would be reprising his role as Elliot Stabler, the SVU character he played for 12 years, on a new spinoff series Law & Order: Organized Crime. Meloni is set to return to SVU in the season 22 premiere and then appear in the NBC spinoff.

As Law & Order fans know, Hargitay and Meloni have been known to reunite pretty often, proving their real-life friendship is just as strong as their TV characters' bond. And now that NBCU's new streaming service Peacock has launched, viewers can revisit Hargitay and Meloni's captivating Law & Order chemistry by binging SVU anytime!

Check out all of Hargitay and Meloni's reunions in the photo gallery below and watch Law & Order: SVU on Peacock now.

(E!, Peacock and NBC are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

Dinner Party

"Sunday night dinner," Mariska Hargitay shared alongside a selfie of her and Chris Meloni, who she starred with on Law & Order: SVU for 12 seasons before the actor left the series in 2011.

Vacation Buddies

Hargitay posed this snap with her bestie while on vacation in December 2018 and we're obsessed. "Vacay...A great night with this one. #Reunited #OldFriends #PTL," she captioned it.

Partners for Life

In May 2018, Meloni and Hargitay hung out together in New York City and of course they documented it...thank goodness.

Selfie Fail

"Crazy ppl on the streets of nyc," Meloni captioned this selfie fail and seriously, how can you not just love these two together?

Blurry Buds

Blurry or not, this snap of the two former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-stars spending time together during the holidays in 2017 is too cute.

Happy and They Know It

After Thanksgiving in 2017, the two pals ran into one another and clearly they still have fun no matter what the occasion.

Kiss Kiss

Ugh, how do we get Detective Stabler to give us a smooch?

Goofballs Forever

"Even the effortless moments..." Meloni captioned the previous photo only to follow it up with this funny picture and the caption, "...need to be rehearsed." 

Birthday Bash

Hargitay shared this sweet snap in honor of her former TV partner's birthday in April 2017 and said "PFL" at the end of the note and we're dying a little inside because Stabler and Benson are partners for life!

Be Mine

"And then that happened...Just when I thought Valentine's Day was over," Hargitay wrote alongside this kissing picture from Valentine's Day in 2017 and we are again getting teary-eyed at these two loving each other so much.

Stabler & Benson for President

In 2016, the former TV partners and real-life friends celebrated Christmas together (well, a few days early) and we are in desperate need of an on-screen reunion now.

Friendly Run-ins

"Lean on me #PFL #FacialHairDontCare #Hargoatee #HanginWithAFriend #ItsAllInTheEyesKid," Hargitay wrote on this precious picture and we will never get tired of these quick reunions.

Spotted: SVU Pals

In 2015, in the dark of night, New York City's greatest detectives, err, we mean friends, reunited once again and posed for an epic photo.

Ride or Die

It doesn't matter how long these two are apart, they always make time to check in with each other and we are totally on board with all the run-ins that have happened over the past few years.

Bestie Reunions

In March 2014, the duo reunited for dinner proving that they will always be partners, even if they aren't acting alongside one another anymore.

