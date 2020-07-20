Keke Palmer Slams Rumor Her ABC Show Was Canceled Because Of Her Activism

Related : See Keke Palmer Ask National Guard to "March Beside Us"

Keke Palmer is addressing those Strahan, Sara and Keke cancellation rumors.

It's been about four months since the talk show—which stars Palmer, Michael Strahan and Sara Haines—was suspended and replaced with a news program about the global coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, reports spread that Strahan, Sara and Keke was canceled and that GMA 3: What You Need to Know was airing in its place.

Some fans wondered if there was a connection between the move and Palmer's recent comments about racial injustice in America. The 26-year-old actress has been speaking out on social media, and a video of the star asking the National Guard to join a peaceful demonstration went viral last month.

But on Monday, Palmer set the record straight about the show. She wrote a message alongside a post that read, "Ain't it weird how Keke Palmer was seen protesting and preaching to the police about racism in our country then ABC decides to cancel her show."

"I want to speak on this simply because I hate the narrative that if you speak your mind as a Black person that you will in some way be punished," Palmer wrote in the caption. "I have seen this going around and at first I ignored, but in this climate I realized this is a dangerous message to send to our generation and the generation coming up. If anything, my speaking out showed the corporations I work with how important my voice is and anyone that has a POV."