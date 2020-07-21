Inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Suddenly Serious Romance

Well, that's one way to celebrate a milestone birthday.

Technically Brooklyn Beckham turned the big 2-1 back in March, but months later, after the dust had settled from his up-til-dawn bash and every last one of the Spice Girls reunion pics had been posted, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's eldest received the gift of a lifetime, girlfriend of less than a year, Nicola Peltz, agreeing to be his bride.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx," he wrote on Instagram July 11, posting an engagement snap captured by 9-year-old sister Harper Beckham. "I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day."

Which could be some day awfully soon. Because the reportedly five-carat emerald cut diamond had scarcely settled on the 25-year-old actress' left hand before the Daily Mail was breathlessly reporting the couple were planning not one, but two bashes for next year, their well-to-do families each eager to fete them in both the U.K. and in Florida.