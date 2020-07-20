Halle Berry Teases Possible New Romance With Mystery Man

It looks like Halle Berry's Sunday was very much a fun day.

The Oscar winner is known to keep fans updated on her daily life by way of playful posts on her Instagram account. But, on Sunday, the star especially got fans' attention when she shared somewhat of a cryptic snap of her feet...joined by someone else's.

As the picture only featured four pairs of toes in front of a blurred bottle of wine, it's unclear who Berry spent her "sunday, funday" with, but it didn't stop the comments from pouring in over the eyebrow-raising post.

"Well well. Happy Sunday indeed," one fan quipped in a comment.

As another pointed out, "Yessss enjoy that Sunday @halleberry ... now you're gonna have everyone curious loll..."

While she's sparked some romance speculation with this mystery person, she hasn't shared any other details on who it could be.

In 2017, the famous mom of two split from her boyfriend of five months, Alex Da Kid, E! News confirmed at the time. The relationship marked Berry's first public one since her divorce from ex-husband Olivier Martinez was finalized a year earlier.