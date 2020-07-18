Kacey Musgraves Shows Sweet Support for Ruston Kelly 2 Weeks After Their Breakup

No bad blood here.
Kacey Musgraves is still a fan of her estranged husband's, despite the fact that the two recently announced their divorce. Over the weekend, the "Velvet Elvis" songstress took to Twitter to share Ruston Kelly's new single, "Pressure."
"This song, y'all," she quote tweeted on Saturday morning, alongside the emoji that has a half-smiley face and half-opened eyes. "u convinced me to," Ruston replied with a black heart emoji.
While Kacey's message was short, it was certainly sweet and her fans couldn't help but notice her support for the 31-year-old country singer.
"The fact that you two are still good friends and support each other is so wholesome," one user shared. Another commented, "It's really nice to see this. Exes staying friends needs to be normalized. I hope you're doing okay girl."
Someone else responded, "Puts whole new level to that feeling of pulling on heartstrings. Absolutely love music that is so rich in emotion and makes you come to a screeching halt and just be, just absorb it."
At the beginning of July, the two broke fans' hearts when they confirmed their split in a statement to E! News.
"With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts," Kacey and Ruston said in a joint statement.
"We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better," their message continued. "The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we've shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased."
They added, "We've made this painful decision together—a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn't work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives."
With the "Slow Burn" singer's latest tweet, it's clear they really parted ways on good terms. In their joint statement, they reassured their fans and followers that they "held no blame, anger or contempt for each other."
The country duo first met at Nashville's iconic Bluebird Cafe... and as the saying goes, the rest was history. Ruston proposed to the Texas native on Christmas Day in 2016. By October 2017, the two tied the knot with their dog in attendance.