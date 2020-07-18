Big Sean Breaks His Silence After Ex-Fiancée Naya Rivera's Death

Big Sean has broken his silence after the search for his ex-fiancée Naya Rivera ended and the actress was confirmed dead by authorities.

The 33-year-old Glee star was first declared missing on Wednesday July, 8 when her 4-year-old son Josey was found on a rented boat in the middle of California's Lake Piru. Approximately 24 hours after authorities began conducting a rescue mission—though it was suspended at nightfall, later resuming at daybreak on Thursday—the search was shifted to what the Ventura County Sheriff's Department called a "recovery operation."

Rivera's body was found by authorities on Monday, July 13.

On Friday evening, Big Sean broke his silence on Rivera's death with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. You are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn't achieve that on their own," he wrote. "I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person."