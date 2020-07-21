Nicki MinajRoyalsNaya RiveraVideosPhotos
Molly Sims Reveals Her Favorite Back to School Clothes From OshKosh

Actress and model Molly Sims shares the clothes her kids may be wearing when a new school year begins.
By Mike Vulpo 21 Jul, 2020
OshKosh, Molly SimsOshKosh

Don't tell the kids, but summer vacation is already winding down.

With July flying by, parents know it's almost time to start shopping for new school gear. Although the Coronavirus pandemic has certainly adjusted the start school, the beginning of a new grade is a great time to purchase some fresh clothes.

For actress and model Molly Sims, she can't get enough of one beloved children's brands. 

"Like most parents, I love shopping for my kids and OshKosh B'gosh is one of the brands I always turn to first," Molly shared with E! News exclusively. "Trends are great, but I always want to make sure my children are comfortable in their clothing and with OshKosh, you get both. It's a go-to brand for stocking up on playful, stylish and also functional clothing for all my kids."

In between supporting Camp Oshkosh, a free virtual camp aimed to provide fun activities for the whole family, Molly shared some of the clothes her kids love wearing. See some of their favorites below. 

5 Back to School Essentials for Our New Normal

Rainbow Stripe Dress

"For my daughter, I like to pick up soft sundresses that can transition from warm to cooler weather," Molly shared. 

$34
Oshkosh

Jersey Pocket Tee

"As we transition from summer to the new school year, whatever that may look like, I like to stock up on basics like tee shirts and shorts that have creative and unique designs for the boys," Molly shared with us.

$18
$13
Oshkosh

Stretch Camp Shorts

"Oshkosh is an iconic brand that so many of us grew up wearing, and it's no surprise that they continue to deliver durable, high quality clothing," Molly shared with E! News. "Just look at how long it's been around for!" 

$24
$10
Oshkosh

Face Masks

"Of course, safety is extremely important, so we are stocking up on Carter's face masks that have cute patterns and are very affordable," Molly shared with us. 

$3/Each
Carters

Ruffle Denim Romper

We may have just found the perfect first day of school outfit thanks to this denim romper with hearts filled throughout. What's not to love?

$32
$16
Oshkosh

OshKosh 125 Capsule Collection Overalls

Launching August 27, the OshKosh 125 Capsule Collection will allow both mom and dad to match their kids in vintage-inspired overalls.

$25-$65
Oshkosh

Bandana Pocket Tank

Don't forget to add some sunscreen before your kids put on a stylish tank during the hot summer months. 

$18
$9
Oshkosh

Pull-On Chambray Shorts

Whether your kids are working at a table or playing in a sandbox, a reliable pair of comfortable shorts is a necessity. 

$22
$10
Oshkosh

Striped Pocket Tank

Stock up on pocket tanks that are a must-have when temperatures heat up. With unique prints your toddler, baby or growing child will stand out for all the right reasons. 

$16
$6
Oshkosh

Attention parents: We compiled the best back to school sales online right now. And keep track of what the stars are shopping for with our Shop With E! email newsletter.

