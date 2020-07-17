The Best Deals on Home Classroom Furniture

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's no question that Back to School season is going to look a little different this year, but there's a lot you can do to prepare.
For example? Move your homeschooling efforts from the kitchen into its own space with desks made just for kids, whiteboards to make lessons a little easier, and even activity tables to help them blow off a little steam. Thankfully, there's a lot of good school furniture on sale to help you make your at-home classroom come together with little effort.
We've picked out a few of our favorites to help you on your way. Shop them down below!
Berries Adjustable Height Rectangular Activity Table
ADA compliant with an adjustable height that can suit toddlers, elementary students and adults, this table comes in a variety of sizes, colors and leg types to suit your home classroom needs.
Fat Catalog Assorted Color Metal Stack Stool
If your kidlet isn't down with regular chairs, how about one of these cute padded stools? Available in an array of colors, these stacking stools are made of vinyl and a sturdy metal that's lightweight and easy to move when your lessons do.
Universal Dry-Erase Wall Mounted Whiteboard
This wall-mounted whiteboard is perfect for note-taking, lesson-giving, and even impromptu art classes when you feel like playing with dry-erase markers. It's lightweight and easy to hang, with no assembly required.
SoftScape Hexagon Floor Cushions
Is your tot tired of sitting at a desk or table? Why not take lessons to the floor with these cute floor cushions? With two inches of foam and a non-slip base, you can choose from one of three color collections across three shape options: hexagon, round or square.
Crestline Natural Hardwood Marquee Double Sided Board Easel
If you don't want to put holes in your wall to mount a whiteboard, this double-sided easel is a good option. One side features a white dry erase board, while the other has a black dry erase board, and the whole thing folds away easily for simple storage.
Children's Factory Large Sensory Table & Lid Set
Sensory-based playtime is an important part of child development, and this easy-stow table will give them tons to work with. It's made from weather-proof sturdy plastic and a galvanized, rust-resistant steel frame. You can fill it with water or sand, play with it indoors or out, and when you're done, the lid keeps it safe and clean.
Bayle 24
Whether it's used as a writing desk or an art desk, this small, portable desk is lightweight for easy placement, and it's also adjustable so it can size up or down for your kid. Plus, it offers both standing and sitting options, depending on what your kid is working on.
Flash Furniture Adjustable Height Black Student Chair
This chair works for students ranging from elementary to high school, with adjustable height legs and a slatted back for air circulation. It also features anti-slip floor caps to prevent slipping and noise, and comes in packs of four or eight.
Grade School Buddy Manufactured Wood 45
Rather than get a separate chair and table or desk set-up, you can get an all-in-one unit like this student computer desk, made to fit up to two kids at a time. It's crafted from wood, so it's built to last, and finished with non-toxic materials so your kids stay safe.
Flash Furniture Half-Moon Height Adjustable Activity Table
Available in one of three colors, this half-moon table is perfect for activities where your kids can benefit from a little more room for their work. It's height adjustable, so it can grow with your kids as needed, made of durable plastic with safety-rounded corners.
Flack Kids Study Desk and Chair Set
This adjustable desk was designed to be interactive, featuring a tilting surface from 0 to 40 degrees made of sturdy PP-grade plastic that's BPA free. It's easy to clean, and also features a pull-out drawer to store papers, books, writing and coloring utensils, and more. It's fully adjustable to grow with your child, ergonomically designed, and features bumpers to save them from pinch points.
