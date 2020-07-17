August Alsina Reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith Calling Their Relationship an "Entanglement"

For the last week the Internet was buzzing over Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's conversation on Red Table Talk, but what does August Alsina have to say about it?

Well, the rapper told Vulture that he hasn't even watched the full Facebook show yet.

August explained that he's seen "small clips floating on Instagram", but "backed off" the social media app around that time. He added, "But it's definitely been brought to my attention by people around me."

One particular topic he's heard of was Jada's decision to call their romance an "entanglement," something that August said was an accurate reflection of their time together. "If you look up the definition of 'entanglement,' it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that," he explained. "I think it's just the language that probably stuck out to people. But I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic."