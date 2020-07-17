Jasmine Sanders Prepared for Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover With Pasta & Tequila

Beautiful inside and out.

Today, model Jasmine Sanders stopped by Quibi's Close Up by E! News and shared with co-host Will Marfuggi her unconventional approach to preparing for this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Sanders, who was a SI Swimsuit rookie in 2019, recalled that she was "very strict" about dieting the first time she shot for the famed magazine.

"I was like, 'Look, I've been on this tight diet, trying to make sure that my body looks the best that I can get it to look,'" she said of her first shoot. "Not even a diet, I cut out things that are a little more toxic, alcohol, Coca Cola—which I love to drink all the time—just things like that."

As she continued, the 29-year-old model said she stayed away from carbs and sugar during her rookie shoot. However, this time around, Sanders went about preparing for the shoot in a "complete opposite" way.