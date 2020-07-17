50 Cent Reacts to Tiger King Star Carole Baskin's Cameo Cover of "In Da Club"

Here's a cover of 50 Cent's "In Da Club" you probably weren't expecting...courtesy of Carole Baskin.

The Big Cat Rescue founder of Tiger King fame has found stardom beyond reality TV as a personality on Cameo, where people can pay to have her record a personalized message. Several of her recordings have sparked attention on social media, including one of her and her husband Howard Baskin wishing someone named Charlotte a happy birthday to the tune of 50 Cent's hit 2003 track. Howard even had a bottle of Bacardi on hand as a prop to go with the lyrics.

They also made a noticeable change to the song, replacing "f--k" with "fudge" for a family-friendlier version.

50 Cent himself caught wind of Baskin's rendition and shared the clip on his Instagram account, though he commented more about the legacy of the song than the Baskin version.

"This song wasn't music it was magic," the rapper wrote in a caption. "It went everywhere in the world then never went away everyday is somebody's birthday. but the s--t it did to Murder inc Lol."