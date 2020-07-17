Dancing With the Stars' Carrie Ann Inaba "Cried" Over Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews' Departures

After news broke that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews would not be returning to Dancing With the Stars, Carrie Ann Inaba shared her reaction to their departures on The Talk.
The 52-year-old DWTS judge said it seemed like "such sudden news" and said her "heart breaks" for her former colleagues.
"We're a bonded family, and I love them both so much. And I cried when I heard the news, as well as I think a lot of our fans did," she said.
However, The Talk co-host said she has no doubt "both of them are going to be fine."
ABC and BBC Studios announced the big news earlier this week.
"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," the companies said in a statement. "Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."
The organizations then revealed that Tyra Banks would be fulfilling the hosting duties and serving as executive producer.
"I've been a fan of DWTS since its beginning ...The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk," the 46-year-old supermodel said. "Tom has set a powerful stage, and I'm excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."
While it's been reported that Banks is the program's first Black female host, Inaba reminded fans that Lisa Canning hosted the show along with Bergeron back in season one.
"I don't think that's how we should be labeling her," Inaba continued. "She's our new host. Period. It has nothing to do with the color of her skin. I think it has to do with all that Tyra Banks is—all the energy she has. She's like a visionary. She's a strong, powerful woman. Her show, The Tyra Banks Show, won Emmys. I mean, I think we're in good hands. It's different. The fans are going to have to get used to it—I understand that—but I think we should welcome her."
However, Inaba noted Banks will be the "first singular host."
Inaba also suggested fans can still expect to see her, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli at the judges' table.
"I just want everybody to know—Len, Bruno and I—that is the plan that we're coming back," she said. "But they're going to make the official announcement in a few weeks."
As for which celebrities will be hitting the dance floor, that's still to be announced. Although, it was recently revealed that The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe will be one of the competitors.
Dancing With the Stars will soon return on ABC. Viewers can watch Inaba's full discussion on The Talk Tuesday, July 21.