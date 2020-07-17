Demi Burnett Calls Out Colton Underwood for "Petty" Handling of Cassie Randolph Split

Demi Burnett has a bone to pick with Colton Underwood.
On this week's Chicks in the Office podcast, the Bachelor Nation member stated that she was not impressed by the former footballer's recent Instagram post about his breakup from her friend Cassie Randolph. Demi claimed that his caption gave her the impression that Colton was "mad" about Cassie's interview with Chris Harrison on The Bachelor: The Greatest Season Ever.
"I think that's ridiculous because she didn't even say anything about the relationship at all," the season 23 contestant said. "I think he was just, like, being petty and trying to get a reaction out of her. But, I was really proud of her for what she said on her [Instagram] Story."
Demi added that Cassie wouldn't tell her the true cause of their breakup, because "she is so respectful of the privacy they had."
Demi continued, "She had nothing bad to say about him. She cried at one point and she was just like, ‘It's really hard.' I know she cares about him so much. I don't even know what happened."
Cassie previously aired her grievances with Colton on Instagram, where she accused him of trying to "monetize" their breakup with a new chapter for his book. She said of his own Instagram post, "It seems you are subtly engaging in a tactic that peppers in aggressive comments such as 'that obviously changed this week' in order to make me look like the bad one."
Colton did not respond to the remarks, but his rep told E! News, "Her accusations are simply not true."
When the pair initially announced their split in late May, they each stated their desire to remain friends. In her statement, Cassie said of the breakup, "With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other's back."
Though Cassie and Colton met on The Bachelor, the duo never was engaged, instead choosing to continue dating after the show's finale.