15 Women Accuse Washington NFL Team Employees of Sexual Harassment

On Thursday, The Washington Post published an article highlighting 15 women's accusations of sexual harassment against various men working for the Washington NFL team.

In the article, one woman named Emily Applegate, who worked for the organization as a marketing coordinator from 2014 to 2015, alleged that she and other female co-workers endured "frequent sexual harassment and verbal abuse" at the hands of male executives. Applegate claimed the instances of sexual harassment and verbal abuse varied from the men requesting she wear "revealing clothing and flirt with clients," to calling her "f--king stupid." She also claimed she never filed a formal complaint because she feared losing her position.

Other female staff members, who spoke out on the condition of anonymity, allegedly shared similar experiences, with some claiming that men "pinched" their backside. According to The Washington Post, the women wished to remain anonymous for fear of legal retribution as they signed a non-disclosure agreement regarding their employment. The publication stated, "The team declined a request from The Post to release former female employees from these agreements so they could speak on the record without fear of legal reprisal."