Naya RiveraKanye WestMeghan MarkleVideosPhotosKelly Preston

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers Split: Relive Their Private Romance Off the Field

Danica Patrick and NFL player Aaron Rodgers have broken up after two years of dating. Look back on their Hollywood romance.
By Mike Vulpo 16 Jul, 2020 10:15 PMTags
SportsBreakupsCouplesCelebritiesDanica PatrickAaron Rodgers
Related: Danica Patrick Opens Up About Relationship with Aaron Rodgers

In the game of love, you unfortunately can't always win big.

On Thursday afternoon, E! News confirmed that Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers had broken up after nearly two years together.

While details surrounding the split remain private, pop culture fans have known for a long time that the two athletes have shared a special bond on and off any field.

And while they weren't ones to flaunt their relationship at every Hollywood event, it was clear the pair had chemistry.

"We've just been sort of friends the whole time, kept in vague touch and see each other at the ESPYS almost every year, and other places," Danica told For The Win back in January 2018. "So one thing led to another, and we realized how similar we were, and yeah, that got the ball rolling."  

Whether going on vacation together around the world or supporting each other at their biggest sports events, this famous pair had each other's backs.

photos
2020 Celebrity Breakups

And although the romantic relationship has come to an end, there are still plenty of happy memories to share over the years. Look back on the couple's romance rewind in our gallery below.  

Trending Stories

1

Colin Jost Recalls First Meeting "Sophisticated" Scarlett Johansson

2

One Direction Is Celebrating Its 10-Year Anniversary in a Big Way

3

Quavo Reveals How Saweetie Is Showing Him "How to Love" in Interview

Instagram
Official

While they first met in 2012 at the ESPYS, it wasn't until 2018 where things got romantic. "Yes, Aaron Rodgers and I are dating," Danica Patrick confirmed to the Associated Press (via ESPN). 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Red Carpet Debut

Moments before the professional race car driver was set to assume her hosting duties at the 2018 ESPYS, Danica made a big statement by walking her first red carpet with Aaron. 

AP Photo/Reinhold Matay
Look of Love

Early on in the relationship, the famous pair was spotted at the Daytona International Speedway displaying some PDA

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Winning

Earlier in the year, the couple showed no signs of trouble. "He's become less private about his relationship because he's really proud to have her by his side," a source shared with E! News. "They are completely smitten and committed to each other, and they're in it for the long haul."

Instagram
Romantic Gestures

Back on Valentine's Day, Aaron shared rare photos with his leading lady along with the "I Love You" hashtag

Instagram
Travel Buddies

In one of her last social media posts with Aaron, Danica expressed in April 2020 how happy she was to travel and explore the world. 

Instagram
It's Over

In July 2020, Danica's rep confirmed to E! News that the pair was no longer together. Details about what went wrong were not immediately available. 

Trending Stories

1

Colin Jost Recalls First Meeting "Sophisticated" Scarlett Johansson

2

One Direction Is Celebrating Its 10-Year Anniversary in a Big Way

3

Quavo Reveals How Saweetie Is Showing Him "How to Love" in Interview

4
Exclusive

Khloe Kardashian Says Co-Parenting "Surprises the Hell Out of Me"

5

Dot-Marie Jones Recalls Visiting Lake Where Naya Rivera Was Found