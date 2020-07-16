The New Michael Costello x Revolve Collab is Swimming With Style

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's getting hot outside, but not quite as hot as fashion designer and Project Runway alum Michael Costello's new swim collab with Revolve.

"Your summer plans may be canceled, but summer is NEVER canceled," Costello tells E! of his new line of swimwear and cover-ups. "I hope everyone can have a little fun in the sun this summer and look cute while practicing social distancing!"

His designs for Revolve are made with women of all shapes and sizes in mind.

"No matter what your size is, beauty comes from self-love and self-acceptance," Costello says. "No matter who is wearing Michael Costello x Revolve swim, I want her to feel like a baddie in an exotic, tropical location. I want her to be her own fantasy…even if she is in her own backyard!"

During this unprecedented year, Costello has not only been designing clothing, but also face masks to donate.

"We were able to make over 100,000 masks donated to front liners and first responders in over 450 facilities nationwide!" the designer says. "Not only have the face masks been helping promote public safety for our front liners, first responders, essential workers and our community, but it has really helped to provide jobs and a sense of hope to my staff, who have all been busy sewing six feet apart."

Below, hear all about Costello's top picks from his collab with Revolve, and of course shop them too!