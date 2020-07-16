Khloe Kardashian Talks Filming KUWTK in Quarantine, Daughter True & More

Keeping up with Khloe.
During Khloe Kardashian's virtual visit to Daily Pop, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave an update on how her family is doing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While the mother of one seems to be flourishing in self-isolation—cue the video of her running up a hill dragging daughter True Thompson in a wagon—she revealed it's been harder than her social media content lets on.
"I chilled for about a month! I was like, ‘You know what? Let's all buckle down like, a lot of bad things are happening, let's stay home and do this,'" the reality TV maven told E!'s own Justin Sylvester. "And then, after a month, I was like, 'I think I'm gonna go crazy sitting here. I have to do something.'"
Per Khloe, she doesn't have help right now, which is why True joined her for that uphill jog. Speaking of 2-year-old True, Khloe dished about keeping her little one entertained in quarantine.
"It's definitely not the easiest, but when I see what Kourtney and Kim are doing…You know, Kim has 4 kids and Kourtney has 3 and they're trying to educate so many different age ranges," she said. "I'm like, I'm not gonna complain. I am good, I have a 2-year-old, we're not doing the school thing yet. I am just thankful for that."
As she continued, the Good American mogul revealed that she has a "whole new respect" for moms and teachers.
Khloe added, "It's just crazy what everyone is dealing with! And everyone just has to be kinder to themselves, 'cause we're all just doing the best we can—and doing a damn good job."
Later on in the interview, Khloe said that she and Kim have "found [their] little groove."
Hilariously, it sounds as though famed momager Kris Jenner is struggling the most amid the pandemic.
"She has been wearing colorful caftans for the last week or two, just day dreaming that she's on this yacht," Khloe quipped. "I'm like, 'You are so bougie and have the best life and imagination.' And it's awesome!"
Thankfully, the second half of season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will feature the Kardashian-Jenners as they experience the start of self-isolation.
"You're gonna see us going into the pandemic, which I think is just interesting for a lot people," Khloe noted. "A lot of me and Tristan navigating like the co-parenting thing with one another."
For all of this and more, including her partnership with Nurtec ODT and their "Take Back Today" campaign, catch Khloe's Daily Pop appearance above!