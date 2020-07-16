LOL! Watch Chris Evans Give the Best Response About His Quarantine Hygiene

Catching up with Chris Evans!

The 39-year-old actor is set to appear on this weekend's all-new Sunday TODAY, and E! News is bringing you an exclusive sneak peek at his conversation with NBC anchor Willie Geist.

In the preview clip, Geist begins by asking Evans how he (and his rescue dog, Dodger!) have been holding up in quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Yeah, it's just me and Dodger," Evans responds. "You know, it's tricky because I'm a—it's such a stupid thing—but I consider myself an introvert! I am."

The Captain America star can't help but poke fun at himself, comparing what he's saying to people who boast, "I'm just a geek!"

"It takes a while before I need social interaction," Evans adds. "I just stay home and I never shower."

Cue an awkward pause...

"That's not true, I shower all the time," Evans blurts out, laughing. "I don't know why I said that. I'm a very clean person!"