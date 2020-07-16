Anitta Talks Collaborating With Cardi B, Her Upcoming Album & More!

It's definitely an exciting time to be an Anitta fan.
The Brazilian pop sensation just teamed up with two of reggaeton's biggest names—Arcangel & De La Ghetto—for her new single "Tócame," and she's currently hard at work on her debut U.S. album, set to be released later this year.
Anitta gave E! News the scoop on everything to come, which includes new music with none other than Cardi B!
"We had a whole plan. The strategy was there, ready and we needed to change everything because of quarantine and [coronavirus]," Anitta told E! host Scott Tweedie during the Instagram series HappE! Hour. "So, I don't know how and when this is going to happen, but yes, we've been in the studio together. We've cooked music together."
The 27-year-old singer described the result of her collaboration with Cardi B as "Brazilian, fun music" and "very urban."
"I think we are the same," Anitta said of the Grammy winning rapper. "I told her that...I am her Brazilian version. Because we are so alike."
Like her plans to release music with Cardi B, Anitta is unsure of the details for a lot of things she had lined up pre-coronavirus. For starters, she was set to perform at Coachella and embark on a huge tour.
However, Anitta hasn't let quarantine slow her down. "Tócame" dropped last week, along with an accompanying music video that was shot with a drone.
"It was hard to get to this idea [for] how to do a video; a cool video without breaking the quarantine, you know, like, maintaining the distance," she explained. "And we got this drone idea which is pretty cool, and it travels to a lot of different cities in the world and I loved it. The result was amazing."
Anitta noted that De La Ghetto and Arcangel "gave a special touch on the song and on the video,"—the latter of which Scott pointed out as being particularly sultry.
"I love to explore my sexuality," she responded. "I'm a very sexual person and I love to explore this."
What's more about "Tócame," Anitta said, is that it's a "celebration" of everything she's accomplished—including hew recently-inked recording contract with Warner Records.
"In the beginning, it was me, the one who decided everything," the Brazilian star told Scott. "I didn't have a manger, so it was, like, me doing everything. Now I have a manger, I have everyone making decisions. I just need to be an artist and sleep and have sex and drink and dance and whatever I want to do."
Anitta not only has a new team by her side, but musical powerhouse Ryan Tedder, too: the OneRepublic frontman and three-time Grammy winning songwriter is executive producing her forthcoming album.
"I don't like to create more and more expectations because I mean, okay, I've done a lot already," Anitta explained, noting her previous collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Pharell Williams and Madonna. "But yeah, working with Ryan Tedder is something unbelievable...actually, I can't even believe that I have him in this project."
She continued, "He is such a humble person. He's always listening to what I want to do, what I want to say. He always wants to know my opinion on things, bring my Brazilian vibe to everything. I think that this explains why he is so big."
So since Anitta's been working on the album, does that mean it has a name yet?
"Yes and no," the singer responded when Scott asked. "One of the songs in the album is called 'Girl From Rio.' I want it to be called Girl From Rio, but I don't know."
"I mean, yeah, I like this name. I think it's going to be this name," she added.
Also yet to come for Anitta is season two of Netflix's Vai Anitta. See what she had to say about the show, what she's been up to in quarantine and more—including her attempts to teach Scott to twerk—by watching the complete interview in the above clips!