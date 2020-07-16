Nikki Bella Celebrates 37 Weeks of Pregnancy With New Baby Bump Photos

Almost there!

Today, Nikki Bella took to Instagram to give her 9.4 million followers an update on her pregnancy. Specifically, clad in navy pajamas with stars on them, the retired WWE superstar displayed a bare bump in both a photo and video.

And, as the Total Bellas star noted in the caption, she's now "37 weeks" along.

This social media update comes a day after she and pregnant twin Brie Bella revealed just how close they are to giving birth.

"I'm getting there!" Brie, who's expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson), told listeners on the latest The Bellas Podcast. "I only went up half a centimeter this week, but I'm dilated at a 1.5."

As for Nikki, Brie revealed that her sister already "has a softened cervix!"

Nikki explained, "...which all of you moms out there know, that's when your body is prepping for labor and your baby is making its way down, saying, 'I'm ready to come out.'"