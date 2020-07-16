Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker Describes Running Into LeBron James Inside the NBA Bubble

Walking around the bubble is full of surprises.

As hundreds of professional basketball players continue training at the Disney NBA campus in Florida, one athlete is shedding some light into what life is like.

In a new interview, Boston Celtics starting point guard Kemba Walker described running into other players you don't see regularly during an ordinary season.

"Whenever you go downstairs, you're going to see somebody. Like the other night, me and Jayson Tatum were walking to get some food and we see LeBron James, J.R. Smith, Chris Dudley and Kyle Kuzma. It's rare," he shared with The Bleacher Report. "It's very rare to see Bron walking by himself and being comfortable."

Kemba continued, "I was telling somebody he probably hasn't done that since he was nine years old. Being able to be so comfortable just walking around, not worried about people coming up to him and being bothered, asking for something."