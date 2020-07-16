Cardi B Defends Offset Giving Daughter Kulture a Birkin Bag for 2nd Birthday

Related : How Cardi B & Offset's Romance Continues to Defy the Odds

Happy belated birthday, Kulture!

Cardi B and Offset's daughter turned 2 years old last week. To celebrate, the 28-year-old Migos member gifted the child a pink Birkin bag. Offset posted a video of the little one opening the present on Instagram Wednesday.

"Look! Wow! It's pretty," the rapper said, later adding, "It's yours mama."

The mini fashionista, who donned a matching pink dress, then held her new accessory.

"OK, girl!" Offset said. "I see you, beautiful baby! It's your Birkin."

The price of the item wasn't revealed; however, Birkins can cost thousands—if not hundreds of thousands—of dollars. While some fans found the video adorable, others raised their eyebrows over the high-end item.

"Damn, that bag worth more than my annual salary," one follower wrote in the comments section underneath the video.

"Why does a 2 year old need that?" another social media user added. "She's probably more excited about the box."