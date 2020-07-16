Naya RiveraKanye WestMeghan MarkleVideosPhotosKelly Preston

Hailey Bieber Apologizes to Restaurant Hostess Who Claimed She Was "Not Nice"

Hailey Bieber took to TikTok to apologize to a restaurant hostess who claimed the model was "not nice." Read Hailey's response.
By Jess Cohen 16 Jul, 2020 11:59 AMTags
CelebritiesHailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin42 / BACKGRID

It's not too late to say sorry.

Hailey Bieber has apologized to a former restaurant hostess who recently spoke out about meeting the 23-year-old model. Days ago, Julia Carolan took to TikTok to rate celebrities who she previously met while working as a hostess "in a fancy Manhattan restaurant." In her video, Julia gave Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid a rating of "10/10" and said they were "so nice" and were "super polite and friendly with staff," which as Julia noted "is rare for celebrities."

After rating Cameron Dallas a "4/10" for her encounter with the social media star, Julia then shared her experience with Hailey. "This is gonna be controversial," Julia began. "I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!"

In response, Hailey took to TikTok to offer Julia a sincere apology.

photos
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Cutest Pics

"Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude," Hailey wrote in the comments of Julia's video. "That's not ever my intention!"

TikTok

Trending Stories

1

Colin Jost Recalls First Meeting "Sophisticated" Scarlett Johansson

2

Unlocking the Secrets of Inception 10 Years Later

3

Heather Morris Reveals Her Final Interaction With Naya Rivera

In another comment, Hailey told Julia, "Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad u called me out so I can do better!! Hopefully we meet again so I can apologize in person."

After seeing Hailey's comments, Julia replied, "Hi Hailey! We love an accountability queen [crown emoji] thanks sm for taking the time to apologize - I hope we can meet again one day and start over. x."

Related: Justin & Hailey Bieber Do TikTok Challenge While in Quarantine

As Julia noted in the caption of her TikTok video, "These are just my personal experiences, pls take with a grain of salt."

Trending Stories

1

Colin Jost Recalls First Meeting "Sophisticated" Scarlett Johansson

2

One Direction Is Celebrating Its 10-Year Anniversary in a Big Way

3

Heather Morris Reveals Her Final Interaction With Naya Rivera

4

Unlocking the Secrets of Inception 10 Years Later

5
Exclusive

Why Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Haven't Filed for Divorce Just Yet