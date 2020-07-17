Taking the Long Way: Inside The Chicks' 14-Year Journey Back to Music

"We have to say things when the time is right to say them, and we've been quiet for 10 years, so get ready."

That's how Emily Strayer, one-third of The Chicks (formerly of Dixie), described the long-awaited return of America's best-selling female band of all time with the Associated Press in early July. Though her math may be a bit off—it's actually been just over 14 years since the group released Taking the Long Way, their last album of new material—the sentiment remains the same: She and her country-pop compatriots Natalie Maines and Marti Maguire are back with points to be made.

"It just seemed like a good reflection on our times," Maines explained. "In 20 years, we'll look back at that album cover and title and remember exactly what was going on in the country right then."

Gaslighter, their eighth studio album out July 17, however, was never guaranteed; its mere existence the latest act of defiance in a career marked by a steadfast refusal to go with the flow. To understand why its arrival is so special, we first must go back to what the trio refers to now as "the incident," the moment in 2003 that changed the course of their career for good.