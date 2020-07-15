Heather Morris Reveals Her Final Interaction With Naya Rivera in Heartbreaking Post

Heather Morris' life is forever changed thanks to her friendship with Naya Rivera.

On Wednesday, July 15, the Glee star eulogized the actress in a personal tribute shared to social media. Two days ago, Rivera's body was recovered from the Southern California lake she went missing from while boating with her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey. Officials have determined the 33-year-old died in an accidental drowning.

Heather's post detailed her final interaction with Rivera, and shared new insight into their friendship and the bond their children shared.

"We started out as the closest friends and then like all new things, we went through a bit of a rocky phase," she wrote. "However, we stuck by each other's side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding. The last I had the chance to see you in person, I had left oranges outside our home for you to take. I wanted to say hi through the window but my phone didn't ring when you called (which it never does, f*cking T-Mobile), so instead you and Josey left two succulents on our doorstep as a thank you. I planted those succulents and I look at them everyday and think of you."