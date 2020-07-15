Megan Thee Stallion "Grateful to Be Alive" After Suffering Gunshot Wounds

Megan Thee Stallion said she's expected to make a "full recovery" after suffering multiple gunshot wounds over the weekend.
She confirmed in a statement that she was involved in an incident on Sunday, July 13 that resulted in her hospitalization and rapper Tory Lanez's arrest, but clarified other details about what allegedly happened. "The narrative that is being reported about Sunday's morning events are inaccurate and I'd like to set the record straight," the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram. "On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets."
E! News can confirm Tory Lanez was arrested at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday morning and released on $35,000 bail shortly after. We reached out to his reps for comment, but have not heard back.
Details of the altercation are unclear, but TMZ reports that law enforcement sources told them Megan was already injured when police responded to reports of multiple gun shots at a Hollywood Hills party. Upon their search of Megan and Tory Lanez's SUV, they discovered a gun and arrested the latter for possession of a concealed weapon in a vehicle. As Megan clarified, she was not arrested but taken to the hospital for treatment.
Additionally, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department later told TMZ, "At the time Megan Thee [Stallion] was with police she did not report that she was the victim of any crime. And the LAPD has not received any additional information at this time."
Though Megan said she was shaken by what she described as the "traumatic" experience, she shared that she is "incredibly grateful to be alive" and is expected to make a full recovery. "This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy," she told her Instagram followers.
Tory Lanez is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 13.