Steve Madden Flash Sale: Save 60% Off Fave Styles Before They Sell Out!

Attention shoe obsessives: drop what you're doing right now and rush over to Nordstrom Rack, 'cause they're having a Steve Madden flash sale with deals up to 60% off!
Whether you need some summer sandals to finish off your warm weather look, or you're prepping for fall by buying boots (but don't want to pay full price for new season stuff), there's a little something for everyone spread across four pages of deals. You can even go retro in platform sneakers, if that's your flavor!
There's just one catch: it's all over in three days! So make sure you grab your faves before they're gone. Start out by shopping our sale picks below!
Steve Madden Kailey Slide Sandal
Made of vegan-friendly faux leather in an on-trend python print, these sweet summer slides are ready for your maxi dresses, your cute crops, your cut-off shorts, and pretty much anything else you want to pair them with. Heads up that they run small, so make sure you order a half-size up from your usual fit.
Steve Madden Jadey Espadrille Mule Platform Sandal
There's a lot going on with these mules, and we're not mat at any of it. From the nod to the classic espadrille to the platform to the blingy details on the straps, these shoes are pretty much ready for anything, be it fancy or casual. Plus they're crafted of man-made materials, and feature a contoured comfort footbed to cradle your feet while you dance around town.
Steve Madden Misleading Speckled Exaggerated Sneaker
Mesh, microsuede and suede collide to make this bold pair of sneakers, sporting a nearly two-inch platform with a bumper at the rounded toe. But these aren't just made for fashion, even though that color blocking is totally on trend. They also feature a cushioned footbed to keep your tootsies comfy.
Steve Madden Flare Platform Sneaker
If everything old is new again, we might as well bring back the 90s and honor the Spice Girls with these sky-high platform sneakers. We definitely don't recommend going for a hike in these... they're more for fashionable sitting than they are for activities, especially with a semi-padded footbed. But at least you'll look fabulous with your shoes on display.
Steve Madden Bishop Block Heel Mule
Picture it: you're dressing up for a fancy night out, and you slip on your favorite pair of slim-fit pants, or maybe a pencil skirt, and top the look off with these sleek mules. Those days will return, and you'll want to be ready, so might as well snap these up now while they're on sale. They're lightly padded for comfort and feature a walking-friendly 2.25" heel, but make sure you order a half-size up.
Steve Madden Genius d'Orsay Flat
A good pair of flats is an important part of any complete wardrobe, and these definitely fit the bill. Not only do these flats come in a variety of colors and patterns, but the slip-on d'Orsay style makes them easy to dress up or dress down, and they're lightly padded so they're comfy to walk in. Did we mention they'll go with nearly everything? 'Cause they totally will.
Steve Madden Ally Slip-On Mule
From dress shorts to dress pants to skirts and beyond, these slide mules are a closet must-have for those who want to give their dressier outfits a little verve without strapping on a pair of high heels. We love them in this blush embossed croc print, but they also come in suede, snake print, and even plaid... and all of them have a lightly padded insole for comfort.
Steve Madden Danni Printed Flat
Speaking of wardrobe-worthy flats, aren't these leopard print flats just screaming to be added to your collection? They have a rounded toe to give you more of a ballet flat look, and if leopard print isn't your thing, they also come in a variety of prints and finishes including an embossed snake skin. Make sure you order a half-size up from your usual fit.
Steve Madden Glaammar Zip Sneaker
If you're sensing a slip-on trend, you're totally right. We're obsessed. And once you've stocked up on your dressy and semi-dressy flats, it's time to address your casual flat situation and add these zip sneaks into the mix. Our faves are these navy suede numbers with a slight platform sole and removable padded insole, but they also come in faux suede fabric, croc embossed and more.
Steve Madden Edie Mid Boot
No, it's not too early to be thinking about fall. Yes, these leather boots should be part of your collection. Why? For one, 'cause riding boots are a classic that never go out of style. But for two, they go with nearly everything, from long, boho dresses to jeans, both boot cut and skinny. We don't want to tell you how to spend your money, but at this price, it might be worth getting them in both black and brown.
