Cory Monteith's Mom Says He "Adored" Naya Rivera in Heartfelt Tribute

Cory Monteith's mom is speaking out following the death of his former Glee co-star, Naya Rivera.

On Monday, July 13, Rivera was confirmed dead by authorities after going missing at California's Lake Piru. This confirmation came on the seventh anniversary of Monteith's death. A day after the recovery, the Ventura County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of Rivera's body and has determined her cause of death to be drowning and the manner of death is accident.

Amid the tragic news, Monteith's mom, Ann McGregor, took to her Cory's Law Instagram—which she set up in 2015 to honor her son's legacy—to pay tribute to Rivera.

"For the last 7 years the 13th of July has shattered our hearts beyond repair. There aren't enough words to describe the pain we are feeling, we are truly heartbroken at the loss of @nayarivera," McGregor wrote alongside photos of the late stars. "Naya, Cory loved you so so much. He cherished your friendship more than you will ever know."