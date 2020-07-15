Brie and Nikki Bella Reveal Just How Close They Are to Giving Birth!

It's almost time!

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are getting closer and closer to their due dates, and according to the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, the twin sisters are both starting to see signs that their babies will be here before they know it.

"I'm getting there!" Brie, who's expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson), exclaimed on the podcast. "I only went up half a centimeter this week, but I'm dialated at a 1.5."

Brie and Nikki's late July, early August due dates are mere days apart—though the latter has previously said she plans to be induced a week ahead of time—and the mom to Birdie Danielson revealed that Nikki has an update of her own: "My sister next to me here has a softened cervix!"

"...which all of you moms out there know, that's when your body is prepping for labor and your baby is making its way down, saying, 'I'm ready to come out,'" Nikki explained. "So he has lowered a lot—which, momma is feeling that—but I was excited to know my cervix is softening."