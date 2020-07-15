Here's Your First Look at the Dramatic Shahs of Sunset Season 8 Virtual Reunion

The drama between Reza Farahan and former BFF Mercedes "MJ" Javid is still very much alive!
E! News has the exclusive first look at the two-part Shahs of Sunset season 8 virtual reunion hosted by Watch What Happens Live's Andy Cohen. The fiery sneak peek hints that the feuding between MJ and her co-stars over her possible involvement in spreading rumors started by friend Ali Ashouri about Reza's marriage is far from over.
"I didn't have anything to do with Ali!" MJ claims in the clip. "There's no accountability!" Mike Shouhed replies.
Andy asks, "We're you trying to retaliate against Reza?" in reference to the cheating rumors as Reza, his husband Adam Neely and Destiney Rose all shake their heads in agreement.
"OK, I'm out!" MJ says before storming off camera. Yikes!
Later, new mom Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi takes a shot at Nema Vand, but it's Andy who has the quick comeback. "Boy, bye! This ain't your show," GG tells Nema.
"I know you're super high, but I have bad news for you: he is on the show," Andy tells her. LOL!
On a sweeter note, Mike is joined by girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen as he gushes, "I did something right and this is exactly where I was meant to be."
Check out the dramatic preview for yourself and don't miss the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home Shahs of Sunset virtual two-part reunion on Sunday, July 19 and Sunday, July 26 at 9 p.m.!
Shahs of Sunset on NBCU's newly launched streaming service Peacock
