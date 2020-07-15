Mark Ruffalo, Octavia Spencer and More Stars Rally Around Young Boy Who Saved His Sister's Life

Stars are showing their support for a young boy who saved his sister's life.

Just days ago, Nikki Walker took to social media to share the heroic story of her 6-year-old nephew, Bridger. "My nephew is a hero who saved his little sister from an attacking dog," Nikki wrote. "He, himself, took on the attack so that the dog wouldn't get his sister."

Nikki continued, "He later said, 'If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.'" In a follow-up post, Nikki shared that the attack happened on July 9, writing, "After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister's hand and ran with her to keep her safe."

According to the social media posts, Bridger recently returned home from the hospital. Now, Nikki is hoping a few superheroes will see his inspiring story.

"I know it's a long shot, but I'm reaching out to the Avengers and other heroes so that they can learn about this latest addition to their ranks," Nikki wrote on her Instagram.