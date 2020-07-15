Tyra Banks Hints at Dancing With the Stars Changes: "It's Going to Be Different"

Dancing With the Stars is going through some changes.

The aging reality competition series has seen sharp ratings declines over the years and for the upcoming season 29, ABC has ditched longtime host Tom Bergeron and cohost Erin Andrews and cast Tyra Banks in the host role. Additionally, Banks will serve as executive producer with showrunner Andrew Llinares and help the show go through changes.

"I've been a fan of DWTS since its beginning ... The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk," Banks said in a statement. "Tom has set a powerful stage, and I'm excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."