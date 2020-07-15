Lil Xan Reveals He's Sober "From All Prescription Pills" After Major Health Scare

Lil Xan has returned to social media with a message for his fans.

The 23-year-old "Like Me" artist, née Nicholas Diego Leanos, took to Twitter late Tuesday, July 14, to share a health update with his followers. "As many of you know I've been inactive from all social media for the past couple of months," Lil Xan began his message. "About two months ago I suffered from multiple seizures."

"This was my second time in the last year I've been hospitalized for having seizures," Xan continued in his note to fans. "I decided it was best for me, my friend's, family and supporters that I quit all prescriptions pills. The doctor's wanted me to wean off the pills but I went cold turkey and although it has been the toughest time in my life I'm happy to say that that I've been sober from all prescription pills since the scare."