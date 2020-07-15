Kristin Chenoweth Breaks Down in Tears in Touching Tribute to Naya Rivera

Related : Naya Rivera's Cause of Death Revealed

Kristin Chenoweth is paying tribute to her beloved Glee co-star, Naya Rivera.

The Broadway star, who portrayed character April Rhodes on the musical series, took to her Instagram Story this week to share a tearful message amid the heartbreaking news of Rivera's death.

"A long time ago I was invited to be a guest star on a show called Glee," Chenoweth said in video captured by fans. "I had the honor of meeting all my babies, those kids, who still make me proud and I want them to know I still love them and I'm proud of them."

"And with Naya gone, I know how that hurts them," the actress continued. "She was such a sweet, sweet child."

Rivera, 33, went missing on July 8 while boating with her 4-year-old son Josey at California's Lake Piru. An investigation was launched to find Rivera after authorities found her son alone on a boat in the middle of the lake, which is located about 50 miles north of Los Angeles.