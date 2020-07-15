Porsha Williams Arrested at Protest for Breonna Taylor

Porsha Williams was arrested in Louisville, Ky. on Tuesday, July 14 while participating in a protest, E! News can confirm.

Records show The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was booked just before 8 p.m. EST on three charges: intimidating a participant in legal process, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal trespassing.

Porsha and dozens more staged a demonstration outside Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's home to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old woman who was fatally shot by police officers that had been granted a no-knock search warrant in connection with a drug investigation and forced entry into her home.

Early Wednesday morning, July 15, Porsha posted a photo with Breonna Taylor's mom, Tamika Palmer, after being released. "It was my pleasure!" Porsha captioned the photo. "I love you and as always praying for you Ms.Tamika Palmer (Mother of #BreonnaTaylor ) Ps: Thank you for waiting on us to get out! It was heart warming exiting and seeing your family @untilfreedom it was an honor @tamikadmallory."

Porsha added, "@danieljaycameron Arrest the Cops! Do The RIGHT thing."