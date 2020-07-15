She can smize, but can she salsa?
Tyra Banks is the new host of Dancing With the Stars, ABC announced today.
Just a day after former hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews revealed they had been let go from the long-running competition series, Banks was revealed to not only be the new host, but also a new executive producer as the show heads in a "new creative direction."
"In collaboration with the show's executive producer/showrunner, Andrew Llinares, Banks will bring her energy and inspiration to the creative refresh the team is planning while honoring the show America loves," CBS said.
""I've been a fan of DWTS since its beginning...The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances...it's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk," said Banks. "Tom has set a powerful stage, and I'm excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."
"Tom has been an integral part of the ABC family for nearly two decades, from hosting AFV to Dancing with the Stars—we are grateful for all he and Erin have done to make Dancing a success," said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, in a statement. "As we gear up for the show's 29th season, we can't wait to welcome Tyra Banks to our Dancing stage. Tyra is an award-winning multihyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark. Her fresh take on America's favorite dancing competition will surely bring more than a ‘Smize' to fans everywhere."
Bergeron tweeted the news of his exit on Monday, writing, "Just informed [Dancing With the Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"
ABC and BBC Studios confirmed the news with a statement of their own.
"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," the statement reads. "Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."
Erin Andrews then commented on Instagram.
"Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing With the Stars family for 6 memorable season," she wrote. "Those years wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers and the witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels."
Bergeron has hosted the show since its premiere in 2005, with a variety of cohosts. Andrews joined in 2014. Banks is best known as the host of and driving force behind America's Next Top Model, and she also hosted two seasons of America's Got Talent.
Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC.